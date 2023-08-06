Myra Morris, 82, died August 1, 2023 peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living Community, Exton PA. She was born July 1, 1941 in Bryn Mawr PA to Elliston J. Morris and Myra Paxton Morris. She had to older siblings, Elise Morris Covey and Elliston Morris III (both deceased). Myra graduated from Radnor High School in 1959 and attended Vermont College.
Myra went on to marry Stephen G. Fuguet in 1972. She was a long-time active sporting woman, enjoying sailing, tennis, and training dogs for obedience, agility and field retriever trials for over 50 years. She participated in memberships including The Lake George Club (NY), Radnor Raquet Club, Maryland Retriever Club and the Philadelphia Dog Training club. She also enjoyed memberships in the Ardrasson Beagle Club and the Welcome Society of PA.
Myra is survived by her loving husband Stephen G. Fuguet of Easton, MD, step-son and daugter in law David and Laura Fuguet of Exton, PA, and step Grandsons Joseph Fuguet (Elisabeth), Nathan Fuguet and Samuel Fuguet.
Service and interment will be held at the Old St. Davids Church in Wayne PA. 11AM Tuesday August 8, 2023.
