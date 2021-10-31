Myrtle L. Crouse RIDGELY — Myrtle L. Crouse passed away on October 26, 2021, at Homestead Manor in Denton, MD. She was 90.
Born on April 19, 1931, in Centreville, MD to the late James B. Middleton and Miriam L. Jones Middleton. She attended school in Centreville. On November 21, 1953 she married Paul R. Crouse and they resided in Centreville until they moved to Kent Island in the 1960's. In 1963, she began working at the Kent Island ACME, retiring in 1986 as head cashier. After retirement, she and her husband traveled the country for three years, until settling down back home in Ridgely. In 2001, they made their home in Queen Anne.
Mrs. Crouse is a member of the Queen Anne and Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Companies.
Mrs. Crouse is survived by her three children, Raymond Gary Crouse (Brenda), Robert J. Crouse and Linda Sue Chalupa (John); six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; siblings George Middleton; Richard Middleton and Blanche DeShields. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Crouse in 2011; siblings Betty Clevenger; Shirley Sparks; James Middleton and Robert Middleton.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from1-2pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will begin at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to QA-Hillsboro Vol. Fire Co., PO Box 226, Queen Anne, MD 21657 or to Hillsboro-Queen Anne Methodist Church, PO Box 267, Queen Anne, MD 21657.
