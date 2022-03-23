NANCY H. KLEIN OXFORD — Nancy H. Klein of Oxford, MD died of respiratory failure at Johns Hopkins Hospital on March 19, 2022. She was 75 years old.
Nancy was born in Seaford, Delaware on September 26, 1946. She was the daughter of Paul B. Hastings and Della W. Hastings (Elliott). She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael J Klein, and her siblings, James C. Windsor of Laurel, Delaware, Paul Gary Hastings of Cambridge, MD, Dr. Steven E. Hastings of Newark, Delaware and thirteen nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Seaford High School in 1964, Nancy enrolled in The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She graduated in 1968 and was a Registered Nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital from 1968 to 1988.
Nancy was a trusted companion, nurse and confidant for countless friends and family. She also volunteered at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul where she provided care and love to less fortunate residents of Talbot County.
One could not ask for a better spouse, friend or mentor. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be announced in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 783, Easton, MD 21601
