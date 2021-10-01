Nancy Hull Scott CENTREVILLE — Nancy was born on April 28. 1940 to Benjamin Handy Hull and Zola Bailey Hull. She was the youngest of thirteen siblings. Nancy's scope of life was widened mentally by being the youngest and she had responsibilities as the other siblings did.
Educated in the Wicomico County School System and graduating from Salisbury High School in 1959.
Nancy continued her education graduating from Bowie State University in 1963, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Nancy was first assigned to teach first grade at Kennard Elementary School, Centreville, Maryland.
Nancy thoroughly enjoyed the first graders, having them to learn that accomplishments required application.
Nancy was married to Charles Henry Scott, Jr., in 1965, to this union a daughter was born, Melody Rachel Scott, both of whom preceded her in death.
Nancy taught for thirty-two years and volunteered at Sudlersville Elementary School.
Nancy had been a member of several churches. In Wicomico County attended Friendship United Methodist Church and St. James AUMP Church.
In Centreville she attended Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Faith Unity Interdenominational Ministries and her present church home was Bethel AME Church.
One of Nancy's favorite hymns - This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine. She believed that we have to live "Christ like" as well as talk "Christ"
Nancy will be missed and remembered by one sister Elizabeth Lawrence, several nephews, and nieces, two of nieces she thought as her little sisters or Melody's bigger sisters - Donzella Gale and Linda Lawrence, and a host of other relatives and brother's and sisters in Christ.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9 am - 11 am at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
