Nancy Jane CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — Goad On 6 August, 2023, Nancy (Ireland) Goad went to be with her Lord and Savior. Nancy was born and raised in Easton, MD to the late William C. Ireland and Margery (Pennington) Ireland Cole. Although she raised her family in Baltimore and lived in West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia, she was an Eastern Shore girl and proud of it! An avid quilter, reader and road tripper; Nancy always had a twinkle in her eye and a laugh in her heart. She loved crab cakes, hot fudge sundaes and pink panther movies. She almost always wore pink, often head to toe.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and step-father, John Cole; her brothers Albert Ireland and Sonny Ireland and her sisters; Alice Corley, Dorothy Christopher, and Sallie Ireland.
Left to mourn Nancy are her four daughters; Karen Forseth, Yvonne Goad, Rose Hotchkiss and Bonnie Owens (Doug); her grandchildren, Shannon Lopez, Scott Berner, Megan Crawford, Ryan Owens and Kameron Forseth; and her great-grandchildren, Alec Sanvidge, Keira Ault, Zander Lopez and Jaxon Owens.
Nancy is also survived by and will be missed by her brother David Ireland, and her sisters Susan Covington and Joan Stover, and a host of dear nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, 17 Sep and her ashes will be spread on her beloved Eastern Shore of Maryland. In lieu of flowers, think of her whenever you see someone in pink!
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.