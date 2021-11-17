HURLOCK — Nancy Jean (Perry) Milligan of Hurlock, MD passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was 76. She was born on October 3, 1945 in Greensboro, MD. She was the daughter of the late William M. Perry, Jr. and Lelia (Griffith) Perry.
She graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 1963 and worked most of her life for Provident State Bank, nearly 40 years. During her time at Provident she served in many different roles. She married the love of her life, Carlton Frederick Milligan, on July 25, 1964.
She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially during holidays). She loved her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren deeply. She loved camping, going to Lancaster, and loved working out in the yard.
She is survived by her husband; Carlton F. Milligan, children; Kim Abbott (Andy), and Carlton Milligan, Jr. (Julia), grandchildren; Justin Abbott (Heather), Pamela Stanfield (Charles), Michael Abbott (Courtney), Trey Milligan (Bri), great-grandchildren; Caleb, Cameron, Kendall, Travis, Callan, Gemma, and Charlie, her sister; Patsy Stevenson, and her beloved dog, Ginger.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12pm with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 11-12pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville, MD immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company or St Judd’s Children’s Hospital, in her memory.
