Nancy K. Kreek EAST NEW MARKET — Nancy K. Kreek, 75, of East New Market passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. She was born on October 16, 1946 in Baltimore and was a daughter of the late Edgar and Gertrude Lorenz Knauff.
Mrs. Kreek graduated from Eastern High School and graduated from University of Maryland College Park. On April 9, 1994 she married David L. Kreek who passed away on April 30, 2022. Mrs. Kreek worked for Baltimore County Public Schools and Caroline County Public Schools. She was a member of the Cambridge Lions Club.
She is survived by a step daughter Laurie Kreek-Snyder and husband Phil of Glen Allen, VA, a granddaughter Kendall Leigh Snyder of Glen Allen, VA, a brother John Knauff and wife Linda of Baltimore and a niece and two nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church in Secretary, Maryland. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cambridge Lions Club, P.O. Box 104, Cambridge, MD 21613or to Compass Hospice of Centreville, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.