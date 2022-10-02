Nancy Moore Leonard CHESTER — Nancy Moore Leonard of Chester, Maryland passed away at her home on September 21, 2022 with her daughter, Cynthia Leonard at her side. She was 94 years old.
Nancy was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Downie W. Moore and the late Margery Rathburn Moore. She graduated from Ohio State University. She was an avid horse rider which is how she met her late husband Robert (Bob) A. Leonard. They were married in 1950 and moved to Maryland where together they bred and raised thoroughbred racehorses throughout much of their lives at the prominent thoroughbred horse farm, Glade Valley Farms situated in Frederick, Maryland. The last of Nancy's bloodstock was sold at auction in 2016.
In addition to the horse business, Nancy enjoyed their many years of sailing, cruising the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, the Bahama Islands, and the coast of Maine. All the while, there were many special canine members of the family, primarily Hungarian Vizslas who exceled at dog shows, field trials, and of course occupying all the household furniture!
Along with her parents, Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Robert Anthony Leonard, and her sister, Sally Moore Nitschke of Worthington, Ohio.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Dianne Leonard of Chester, Maryland and Cape Elizabeth, Maine. She has three nieces and nephews, Christopher Nitschke of Buchtel, OH; Caren Nitschke Chung of Berkley, CA; and David Nitschke of Dublin, OH; and is survived by her brother in-law, Charles Nitschke of Delaware, OH. In addition, she has four great-nieces, Sarah, Lani, Casey and Halley.
Arrangements are being handled by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, Maryland. No public services will be held.
If so desired, memorial contributions in memory of Nancy M. Leonard may be directed to:
Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, Chester, MD, www.kivfd.org, or
