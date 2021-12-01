EASTON — Nancy Spencer Covey passed away peacefully in her home on November 15, 2021. She was born on August 2, 1929, to the late Earle Trimble Spencer and Anna Lednum Spencer and lived most of her life in Doncaster on the banks of Hayward Cove.
Nancy graduated from Easton High School in 1946, and MacQueen Gibbs School of Nursing in 1951. She married the late Kenneth Marvel Covey in 1954 and became the Matriarch extraordinaire. Nancy was a voracious reader, a self-proclaimed news junkie, an outstanding cook, fabulous baker, and exquisite flower arranger. She loved feeding and watching the backyard birds and squirrels and the herons, geese and ducks on the cove. But her greatest love of all was her family, an expanded family of people as well as the many dogs who passed through her life and held a special place in her heart.
Nancy is survived by her brother John Trimble Spencer (Jack), her niece Donna Spencer Bognar, great nephew David Bognar and family, her cousin John C. North II (Buddy) son of the late John C. North and her beloved Aunt Mary North, her four daughters: C. Karen Covey Moore, Connie Covey Zara, Susan Spencer Covey and Sarah Clifton Covey (Sally) and her husband Gregory William Kessinger. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Daniel Adams Moore, Julia Covey Moore, Charles Kenneth Moore (deceased in 2001), Francesco Alessandro Zara, Marco Brian Zara, Wyatt Alexander Stevens, Spencer Rae Kessinger and Hayden William Kessinger; ten great grandchildren: Christopher, Nicholas, and Katarina Reyentovich, Joshua and Jonathan Biggs-Moore, Evan Moore, Harper Dranbauer, Rory Alexander Stevens, Luna Hughes Stevens and Siren Persephone Stevens; three great great grandchildren: Isaac, Eli and Ella Biggs-Moore; and treasured pup Bam Bam.
Nancy was strong and selfless, a nurse through and through. She showed her children and their children to walk through this life with grace and dignity, to accept everyone they meet for who they are, to love unconditionally and know that “everything will unfold.” Her grand spirit and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by everyone she encountered.
Never before in story or rhyme has the world ever known another nicer, kinder, sweeter Mom, Mommy, Nanny, Nona or Nena and it never will. Not ever again.
