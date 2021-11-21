Natalie T. Porter ST. MICHAELS/CAMBRIDGE — Born on April 18, 1943 in Philadelphia, Natalie left this life to be with her Angel Friends on November 13, 2021. "A LIFE VERY WELL LIVED"
She grew up in Philadelphia attending Olney High School and Temple University and spent time with her parents and her very special dog, Smokey, on Long Beach Island. This changed in 1957 when they discovered the Oakwood Inn near St. Michaels. They went there for several summers before buying a cottage on Old House Cove near the Inn. This brings us to June 1962. I had just graduated from Easton High. My good friend, Bobby Thompson, and I were "cruising" the streets of Easton.You know, back in the day, you cruised the main block then headed out to cruise The Tastee Freez and Dairy Queen and then back uptown. Anyhow, we were on Washington St. headed to Bay St. and passed a silver 1958 Ford driven by a gorgeous young lady. As she went by, I said to Bobby, "That's the girl I'm going to marry". I did a u-turn and followed her to the parking lot next to the Tidewater Inn. I got out to introduce myself, shy guy that I was. Natalie had two young girls with her on their way to the Avalon. However, I was able to persuade her to give me her phone#. Long story short, that was the beginning of our 59 year love affair. We were married in Philadelphia on Flag Day, June 14, 1964. During our entire life together Natalie had a deep love for animals and a desire to help others. She started her working career at Mt. Pleasant Elementary and then spent the next 10 years as a Kindergarten Teacher at The Country School. She truly loved working with the children in their formative years.
Natalie's other true love was her work with animals. She spent many years as a volunteer at both the Talbot and Dorchester Humane Societies. However, to top it all off, she started taking her dogs to nursing homes to visit the residents. After doing this for a while she enlisted some friends to join her and this is how Natalie helped start "Pets on Wheels" in Talbot County and it continues today. One short story about the affects pets have on people: One day, at William Hill Manor, Natalie and her Golden Retriever, Bridger, were visiting with a patient in her room and they were talking up a storm when the nurse came in and asked "what was going on?" Nat said, "we're just talking". The nurse looked surprised and said this lady hasn't said a word for over six months. Never be amazed by the power of a friendly pooch.
Natalie and I shared a passion for our National Parks. Among our favorites are Glacier, Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone. Among our trips were three Winter trips to Yellowstone between Christmas and New Years to snow mobile the entire park. All of the roads were groomed and the only folks in the park were cross country skiers and us snow mobilers and of course the animals. We all stayed at Old Faithful Ski Lodge. I have a picture of the thermometer showing -20.
Natalie's other animal passion was her horses. She loved riding and preparing show horses. Over the course of 20 years she raised Appaloosas and later Quarter Horses with over 10 World and National Championships. Don't forget Harry her little driving pony. They were in all of the St. Michaels parades. Having told you about her love for horses leads us to Nat's other favorite trips which were the three week long horseback adventures we took in the Canadian Rockies. Leaving from Banff, Alberta, Canada and going deep into the wilderness. On each trip we were accompanied by several horse loving friends .
Natalie has left us for the time being but the wonderful memories remain until we meet again.
Natalie is loved and missed by me, Bob, her husband for 57 years, my sister, Arianna and our very special God-daughter, Cathy Dowd.
If you'd like to honor Natalie, please make a donation to your favorite pet support/ protection agency in her name.
"Keep Natalie's Hopes and Dreams Alive"
Rest assured she's watching with a
big smile on her beautiful face.
A Celebration of Natalie's Life will be
scheduled at a later date.
Please share memories with Natalie's family
