NEIL E ESTERSON SEAFORD — Dr. Neil E. Esterson P.D. Pharmacist, age 92, of Seaford, DE passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Neil was born on July 14, 1929 in Baltimore, MD a son of the late Robert H. Esterson, Sr and Harriet M. Esterson. He was a graduate of St. Michaels High School (valedictorian) and the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy class of 1951.
Neil joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and reached the rank of Lieutenant. While in the Navy, Neil served aboard the USS Adirondack AGC 15 as the crypto-communications officer with numerous NATO commands and amphibious groups 2 and 4 Atlantic Fleet. After the Navy, Neil was employed as a pharmacist and for many years owned in partnership the Capital Pharmacy in Seaford, DE.
In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his beloved wife Janet Taylor Esterson, brother Robert H. Esterson Jr, son Michael R. Esterson and granddaughter Erica Hitchens. He is survived by two sons: Christopher D. Esterson (Debbie) and Matthew E. Esterson (Sharon) and one daughter Mollie A. Esterson all of Seaford. Grandchildren: Nicole Hill (Brian) of Delmar, Christopher R. Esterson (Daphne) and Matthew S. Esterson (Sharon) of Seaford, Shawn D. Esterson (Sarah) of Norfolk, VA and Courtney D. Cooper (Jason) of Smyrna. And eleven great-grandchildren.
His memberships included: The American Pharmaceutical Assn, The Delaware Pharmaceutical Society, The Eastern Shore Pharmaceutical Society, U.S. Navy AGC Assn and the American Legion Post No. 6 Seaford.
In 1968 Neil and his wife Janet established Singletree Stables Riding Academy in Seaford, an institution now carried on by their daughter Mollie.
Memorial Services will be on Tuesday, October 5th at Noon at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford, where friends may call from 11 AM to Noon.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Vitas Community Connection, PO Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352
