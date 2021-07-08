Nicholas Brian LaLone DENTON — Nicholas Brian LaLone, 30, of Preston Maryland, died on Wednesday June 30th, 2021, after a difficult battle with illness.
He was born March 27th,1991, in Easton Maryland to Jerry and Donna LaLone. Throughout his life, Nicholas was known by many for his charismatic and outgoing personality and held such a big heart, he would do anything for anyone and always lit up the room with his smile and sense of humor. Nicholas was a jack of all trades, and thoroughly enjoyed everything from outdoor activities to relaxing and spending time
with friends and family.
Nicholas' life was devoted to his two sons, Liam Preston LaLone and Jesse Brian LaLone, and girlfriend Stephanie Wright. Nicholas is also survived by his loving parents Jerry and Donna LaLone, two elder sisters, Tonya LaLone and Brittany LaLone. As well as his 3 nephews, Krystopher Spence, Keegan LaLone, Andrew Deibel, and niece Ariel Deibel.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 1-2PM at Real Life Chapel Church located at 403 Hollyday St, Easton, MD 21601. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2PM.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
