Nicholas Irwin Wood CENTREVILLE — Nicholas Irwin Wood, age 93, died on January 12, 2022, in Centreville, MD. He was born in Talbot County, MD on January 2, 1929, the son (twin) of the late Joseph Haston Wood, Sr. and Florence Breeding Wood. In 1953 he married Jean Schelhouse Wood and they had three children: Nicky, Michele, and Michael.
Irwin lived in the Centreville area most of his life. He was a farmer. In 1952 he enlisted in the US Air Force and served four years as a radar instructor for the bombing systems on the B36, B47, and B52. He loved that work but chose to return to the Centreville area as a farmer. He served four additional years in the reserve and was honorably discharged in 1960. He was also a school bus contractor in Queen Anne's County for thirty years.
Irwin and Jean were very devoted to their family. They were married 68+ years and the family grew with three children, ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great -great grandchild plus all of the extended family, so there are many happy and memorable times.
In addition to his parents, Irwin was predeceased by one grandchild Craig Steven Wood; six brothers and sisters and spouses Anne Wood Ladd (Ladd); J. Haston Wood, Jr. (Elsie Mae); P. Fred Wood (Louise); Lawrence "Tink" Wood; Jean Wood Nett (Russ); Patsy Wood Crist (Bernie).
Irwin is survived by his wife Jean S. Wood; three children; Nicholas Irwin Wood, Jr. (Connie); C. Michele Wood Hampton (Scott); Michael Craig Wood (Wendy); nine grandchildren; Nicholas Irwin Wood, III (Elizabeth); Mandy Wood Dawicki (Ed); W. David Hampton (Lydia); Seth Wood Hampton (Ashley); Michael C. Wood, Jr. (Katrina); Steven B. Wood (Brooke); Brandon M. Wood (Holly); Erin Marie Wood (John); Ryan R. Wood (Julie); nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; in- laws; Bill and Jane Schelhouse, and Pat Wood
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:30 am, in Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD. A luncheon for friends and family will follow at the Centreville American Legion.
