Nicholas "Nick" Kowitski, Jr. CAMBRIDGE — Nicholas "Nick" Kowitski, Jr. passed away on April 16, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He is preceded in death by his children, Laura K. Dodd and David L. Kowitski; his parents, Pauline Kowitski and Nicholas Kowitski, Sr.; and a sister, Mildred Colyer. He is survived by his wife, Betty M. Kowitski; two sisters, Carol Stogran and Elaine Nufrio; a son in law Steven Dodd, four grandchildren, Michael R. Dodd, Angela Meekins (husband Matthew), Aubrie Moore (husband Derek), and Corinne Kowitski; and four great-grandchildren, Delaney Dodd, Nicholas Meekins, Nathan Meekins, and Cora Moore.
Born on February 17, 1935 in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was 87 years-old. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17. While serving in the Marine Corps in 1955 and during his last tour of duty at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, a period of weekend leave with a fellow Marine brought him to Cambridge, where he met Betty Spear, who would become his wife of sixty-six years.He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1952 until 1955. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Nick began work with C & P Telephone, which was later known as Verizon Communications. He retired from Verizon in 1992 and his primary interest thereafter was his family.
Nick was a parishioner at Saint Mary's Refuge of Sinners in Cambridge where he served on various committees including the Parish Council where he was president for several years. He also was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the American Legion Dorchester Post 91, Cambridge VFW Post 7460, Dorchester Elks Lodge 1272 (lifetime member), and charter member of the Marine Corps League of Dorchester.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11 am at St. Mary Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church with Father Stephen Lonek officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.