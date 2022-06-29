Noah E. Schiff HARMONY — Noah E. Schiff of Harmony died at Caroline Nursing Home in Denton, Maryland on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was 94.
He was born at Burrsville in Caroline County the son of the late William and Elizabeth Dearth Schiff. His wife of 63 years Nancy Lee Williams Schiff preceded him in death on July 13, 2012.
He worked for E. I Dupont for 37 years last working in quality control. He was also a member of the Maryland National Guard for over 40 years, most of the time of which was spent feeding the men in his care.
He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. He enjoyed watching soft ball games, games at Colonel Richardson High School and attending Orioles baseball games.
He is survived by a son, Thomas E. Schiff and his wife Lesley of Hurlock, a daughter, Ruth S. Green and her husband Eric of Thurmont, MD, three grandchildren, Sayward Lippincott (Kevin), Olivia Green Miller (Randy), and Devin Green (Brianne), five great-grandchildren, Thaddeus Lippincott, Spencer Lippincott, Hadessah Lippincott, Luke Green, Grace Green and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Schiff and Harry Schiff and a sister, Elizabeth McDowell.
Funeral services for him will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Rev. John Allen and Rev. David Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in Denton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00. The family has requested that donations be made in his memory to Harmony United Methodist Church, PO Box 145, Preston, MD 21655.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.