Norma Pope Daffin "Sis" EASTON — Norma Pope Daffin "Sis" passed away on May 8, 2021 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, Maryland surrounded by her family. She was 84.
Sis was born on August 6, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Lillian Forrest Pope in Oxford, MD.
She graduated from Easton High School with the Class of 1954, worked for 10 years at Delmarva Power, then went on to work 20 years for Ewing, Dietz, Turner, and Kehoe as a Paralegal.
Sis was a member of All Faith Chapel, past member of Miles River Yacht Club, and for many years, as a Volunteer for The Festival of Trees.
She loved planting flowers and hated to pull weeds; Sis was an avid boater and Log Canoe fan. She loved dogs, Christmas, and the color red. Sis enjoyed relaxing on the patio in the evenings on Leeds Creek and vacationing with her family in Ocean City, MD.
Sis is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wilson Daffin, daughter, Denise D. Byington and her husband Luther of Easton, son, Bill Daffin of Easton, granddaughters, Amanda V. Kline of Hurlock and Ashley J. Diehl of Easton, grandson, Will Daffin of Nantucket, great-grandchildren: Christopher J. Diehl, Michael D. DeVille, and Olivia A. Deville, a special niece, Stephany J. Allendorf, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Harry and Lillian, Sis was preceded in death by a special sister, JoAnn Wheatley and her husband, Earl.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St. Easton, MD 21601.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice 586 Cynwood Drive Easton, MD 21601 or All Faith Chapel 26281 Tunis Mills Road, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
