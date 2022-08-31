Norman Franklin Swann, Sr. EASTON — Norman Franklin Swann, Sr., of Easton, MD, died at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, DE, on August 27, 2022. He was 73.
Born to Hilda Mae Schuyler and Isaac Reuben Swann on August 6, 1949, he grew up in a big agriculture family, and attended Easton High School. He had a love for family and animals; and carried on the family dairy farm as a third-generation farmer partnering with his brothers - Charles and Elmer. He loved running rabbit beagles especially the friends and fellowship that came with it. He also raised pure bred beagles for many years. He loved to have children visit his farm and acquired a variety of animals for what became a kind of informal local petting zoo. Norman loved spending time with family and friends, and while he was not the one that would plan the get togethers, he loved having everyone together. Norman grew up in the Easton Church of God.
Norman would do anything for anyone and would go without just to make sure someone else didn't.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vivian; his daughter, Diana Smith (Tom) of Easton; his son, Norman F. Swann, Jr. (Julia) of Easton; grandsons Philip Andrew Swann, Matthew Isaac Swann, and Andrew Jacob Michael, all of Easton; a granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Michael of Easton; his mother-in-law Edith Sterling of Easton; sisters, Evelyn Kilmon and Peggy Caulk, both of Easton; and a brother, Lester Swann (Alice) of Cordova.
He was predeceased by his brothers Tommy, Charles, Elmer and Earle.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday September 2nd, from to 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Easton Church of God, 1009 N. Washington Street in Easton. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
