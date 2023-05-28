Norman Lonnie Davis EASTON — Norman L. Davis, Sr., of Easton, MD, died on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Talbot Hospice. He was 85 years old.
Born in Cordova, MD, on June 11, 1937, he was the son of the late Lonnie and Lula Voshell Davis. Mr. Davis graduated in 1955 and worked at Waverly Press in Easton for many years until it closed in 2009. He was a member of the Easton Elks, Eastern Shore Jousting Association, Saddle Friends, and the Queenstown Moose.
Mr. Davis is survived by a son, Norman Lonnie Davis, Jr. (Sara); a grandson, Stephen Daniel Davis; eight nephews; four nieces; many great-nephews and great-nieces; two granddaughters by choice, Erika Mae Brady and Monica McCafferty (Craig); and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Davis, who died on November 6, 2013; one grandchild, Norman L. Davis, III, who died on August 3, 1987; and a nephew, Kevin Brooks Carroll, who died on September 2, 1970.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St., in Easton. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.