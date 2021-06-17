Norman Randolph Roberts "Nuke" EASTON — On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Norman Randolph Roberts, Sr., affectionately known as "Nuke," quietly answered the call of our Heavenly Father from labor to reward in Easton, Maryland. A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00AM at Talbot Evangelistic Church. Family and friends may call two hours prior to services. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Norman Roberts, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
