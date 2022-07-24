Nylene Lois Sherman Leonhardi CAMBRIDGE — Nylene Lois Leonhardi Singelstad Sherman passed peacefully June 22, 2022, in Easton, Maryland, at 88 years old. Nylene was born on the Leonhardi farm outside of Emmons in southern Minnesota on May 28, 1934. The youngest of five sisters, she graduated from Emmons High School and married Rudolph Singelstad, a local farmer. They had three boys, David, Peter and John in Emmons. The family moved to St. Paul and later Stillwater, Minnesota, where she worked for the University of Minnesota in the horticulture department and later as secretary to the Dean of College of Liberal Arts at the University. When her husband Rudolph graduated from the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin graduate school, they moved to Washington DC, living on Capitol Hill from 1968-78 on Seward Square. Nylene worked at the Washington Post while he worked for the Office of Economic Opportunity in the Johnson and Nixon Administration. Widowed in 1972, she moved to Bethesda in 1978 and started an interior decorating business. She married U.S. Navy Captain Thomas Sherman, who later was head of the David Taylor Model Testing Basin in Potomac, MD, and had a son, Louis. Nylene traveled with her husband when he became a consultant in Europe. Upon his retirement, Nylene and Tom purchased their home known as "Unity Hill" on Lee Creek in Cambridge, Maryland in 2001, where they enjoyed many years with family and friends on the water and playing croquet. Nylene was active in Cambridge community groups. She was co- founder of the Literacy League, an organization to promote early childhood reading, served on the Vestry of Christ Episcopal Church, and was a member of the Cambridge Women's Club, Cambridge Garden Club, and the League of Women Voters. Nylene was predeceased by her first husband, Rudy, in 1972, her second husband, Capt. Tom Sherman in 2005, and by her four sisters, Dora, Lucille, Edna and Lillian. She is survived by her four sons David (Jo), Peter (Helena), John (Leah) Singelstad and Louis Sherman.
A graveside memorial service for Nylene will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church at 601 Church Street in Cambridge, Maryland, followed by a reception at Whatley Parish Hall behind Christ Episcopal Church at 607 Church Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Dorchester County Library (infodesk@dorchesterlibrary.org), Head Start (agency@shoreup.org), or any other childhood education program.
