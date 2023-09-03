Ormond Harrison Adams TRAPPE — Ormond Harrison Adams died on August 29, 2023, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. He was 86 years old.
He was born on July 7, 1937, to Erva Harrison Adams and Maurice T. Adams of Trappe, MD. After graduating from Easton High School, Mr. Adams joined the family business, Maurice T. Adams, Inc., which provided custom labeling. He worked there for 46 years and was president of the company at the time he retired.
Mr. Adams was involved with Boy Scout troop #189 for 26 years. He loved being outdoors, especially hiking in Shenandoah National Park with his closest hiking buddy and cousin, Robert "Bobby" Croswell.
He is survived by his children, Keith Adams (Danel) from Maine, Kevin Adams (Jay) from Washington, VA, and Angela Adams; siblings, Ellery Adams (Wendy) from Preston, MD, Rodney Adams (Mary) from Delaware, Maureen Twining (Paul) from Denton, MD, Michael Adams (Rebecca) from Fayetteville, GA, Shirley Adams from Trappe; six grandchildren, Demario Warrick (Anna), Garrett Leavy, Rhea Rookard, all from Trappe, and Cola, Alexis and Crystal Bromwell from Cambridge, MD; and many beloved great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Kent Adams, and his siblings, Donavan Adams, David Adams, Rosemary Baynard, Anthony Adams, Dorrell Adams, and Florence Bowdle.
There will be a graveside service on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Landing Neck Cemetery in Trappe, MD.
