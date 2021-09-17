Oscar Joseph Inkell CHESTERTOWN — Oscar Joseph Inkel
A hero to his family and country, Oscar Joseph Inkell (O.J.) passed away on September 12, 2021 with his beloved four-legged companion, Maggie, by his side. He was 72 years old.
Born in Plymouth, New Hampshire, he was son to Elva (Carpenter) and Oscar Inkell. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Louise (M.L.) and daughter, Jenny Jane Inkell. O.J. Is survived by his son Joshua Joseph Inkell, future daughter-in-law Christina McLaughlin, granddaughters Addison Elle Inkell and Harper Elyse Inkell, sisters Sandra Bilodeau and Jan Halzel, and numerous nephews and nieces, all who loved him.
O.J. served his country with honor for twenty years as a Soldier in the United States Army. He proudly wore the Green Beret during multiple special operations tours in Vietnam, Laos, Germany, and Japan.
O.J. stopped accepting dangerous assignments after he met the love of his life, M.L., while serving on the American Freedom Train from 1975 to 1976. They were wed in 1976.
The next years were spent raising a family while he continued his service in the Army. O.J. and his family moved to the Eastern Shore where he and his wife opened Chesapeake Recreation, a business they ran for over 20 years. Upon retirement they continued to enjoy The Bay and all the opportunities it provides.
His favorite pastimes were gardening, fishing, hunting, taking Maggie to the beach, and spending time with all those who loved him.
O.J.'s core character was selfless service and giving to others. He now gets to rejoin his wife and daughter. He deserves it!
A celebration of life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, in St. Michaels, Maryland on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow.
O.J. rescued his dog Maggie and would often say to others that they rescued each other. Accordingly, his family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to K9s For Warriors, who provide dog adoption services to veterans suffering from PTSD. Contributions may be made to; http://support.k9sforwarriors.org/goto/OscarJInkellMemorial
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski chapel, St. Michaels, MD. ( Please visit www.framptom.com).
