Pamela E. Whitby PRESTON — Pamela Elizabeth Whitby, 59, passed away on July 13, 2021, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
She was born on June 5, 1962, in Easton, Maryland, daughter of the late Howard Elmer Sinclair and Florence Magnolia Thomas Russ.
Pam was employed with Bayleigh Chase in Easton as a Medicine Aide. She loved to go to work and spend time with residents.
Pam loved to begin and end each day with coffee on the porch with her beloved husband, Beanie. They loved to bird watch together as their garden attracted many hummingbirds, cardinals, and blue jays.
In her free time, she enjoyed family gatherings, the beach, watching her shows and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and loved ones.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Merritt Pardoe Whitby, Jr. "Beanie" of Preston, MD and daughters, Sheena Leigh Bruce (Adam) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shawna Brooke Carpenter (Drew) of Federalsburg, MD, and stepson Jason Lawrence Taylor; brothers and sisters, Vince Sinclair, Robert Ennis, Vaughn Ennis, Sandy Ennis, Kris Sinclair, Mike Ennis, and Judy Ennis; eight grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Magnolia Thomas Russ, father, Howard Elmer Sinclair, her in-laws, Charles "Sonny" and Ella Mae Smith, Merritt P. Whitby, Sr., and her brother, Michael Ennis.
