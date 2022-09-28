Pamela Whiting Friel Bernard SMYRNA, DE — Pamela Whiting Friel Bernard was born in Easton Maryland Hospital on November 8, 1944.
Known to her friends and family as Pam Friel, Pam grew up in the beautiful historic Queenstown, Maryland, and is the beloved daughter of the late Mary Matilda Parks Friel and the late James Reynolds Friel, Sr.
Pam is survived by her sister, Mary Matilda Friel Huber of Harrison City, PA and by her brother, James Reynolds Friel, Jr. of Centreville, MD. Pam is a family member of the S.E.W. Friel business legacy, S.E.W. Friel Lumber, S.E.W. Friel Canning Company, Queenstown Wholesale, and Friel Self Storage, on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
While growing up in Queenstown, Pam attended Queenstown Elementary school and then attended Centreville High School. Throughout her youth, Pam enjoyed sailing, field hockey, tennis, and being active in community service.
In her college years, Pam graduated from Georgetown Visitation Junior College in Washington, D.C. as well as from Dunbarton College in Washington, D.C.
Upon her college graduation, Pam continued to live in Washington, D.C. in her career as buyer management for the esteemed retailer, Winthrop.
Pam was a devoted mother of and is survived by her two children, Pamela (Pammie) Whiting Bernard-Meil (spouse of Mark Meil) of Crofton, Maryland; and Peter James Bernard (spouse of Wendy Shuck Bernard) of Smyrna, Delaware; and is also survived by her two grandchildren, Isabelle Bernard and Xander Bernard of Smyrna, Delaware. Pam's two children and two grandchildren are her proudest life moments. Further, Pam deeply loved unconditionally her family and her friends.
Throughout her life, and outside of her being an incredibly commendable, ethical, business minded, and hard working, Pam enjoyed the outdoors, being on the water, sailing, horseback riding, and loved to travel to any and all places new, within the United States as well as internationally abroad. Pam's favorite places to travel were Puerto Rico, New Hampshire, Ireland, Avalon, Longwood Gardens, The Islands, Bald Head Island, and Turks and Caicos. Pam was an avid tennis player, a skilled singer of opera and classical, played violin and piano, skilled in the arts, and involved in a multitude of local community projects.
Pam loved people, she appreciated always meeting someone new and learning everything that she could about that person. She was a true and compassionate friend. She was always kind and caring about others' happiness and in their well-being, and in helping in any way she could brighten their day.
Prior to her retiring in 2016, Pam worked as a dental office manager for over 30 years, and upon retirement, relocated to Smyrna, Delaware to enjoy all what life's adventures offered.
Pam was loved by all, and loved all. She was known by her friends, and family, and anyone that she met as being one of most genuinely nicest, selfless, sweetest, generous, and thoughtful person that you could ever meet. She always made an incredibly positive and memorable lasting impression in our minds and in our hearts.
Pam was a beautifully strong warrior, admirably courageous, always smiling, and at all times stoic.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Queenstown, Maryland on September 30, 2022 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 10, Queenstown, Maryland 21658-0010. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
