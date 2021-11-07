Pastor Harry F. Schultz ST. MICHAELS — Harry passed on Oct.21, 2021 with his son holding his hand. Harry was born on April 21, 1941 into a large family of 19 siblings in Wittman, MD. His parents Leo Schultz and Margaret Callahan Schultz both deceased.
After graduation he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany with stories of Spain. In 1965 married Gladys Gay of Easton. After the Army he worked for the St. Highway Adm. for 18 yrs then Saudi Arabia to help design roads in the 80's.
Harry was the owner of "Fuzzy Side Up Carpet" until his retirement and he moved to Virginia.
Harry is survived by a son, Sean and 4 sisters living..Louise, Daisey, Amelia, and Annette. Harry has a step daughter Terye Reese Knopp and a granddaughter Neo Morenilla Schultz.
Prepararions were made by Williams funeral home, VA. A Memorial will be held at Foxy's Harbor Grille. St. Michaels, MD. November 21st at 2pm. and burial will be private.
