Patricia A. Borz CAMBRIDGE — Patricia "Pat" Anne Borz, (nee Mason), age 83, of Hudson Wharf, Maryland passed on to Heaven peacefully on November 7, 2021. Pat was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1937. Pat was the adoring mother of five children. She was a remarkable and loving person. Pat was kind and warm to all she met. She found her calling in service to others as a Registered Nurse. Pat attended West Jersey Nursing School in Camden, NJ and loved to talk about the antics of her classmates and the good old days they spent together. Pat was married to her devoted husband, Thaddeus M. Borz, Sr. Together they lived in Camden on Mount Ephraim Avenue while she worked at West Jersey Hospital and started their family of five (5) children. They later moved to Pennsauken, NJ where Pat served the community as a den mother for the local cub scout troop. She served as the PTA president for the local school. Pat surrounded herself with children and loved helping them to learn and grow. Pat willingly shared very fond memories of her friends and neighbors throughout her life. Pat was quick to make you feel warm and welcome with an anecdote or story about her kids and life. Pat had an infectious sense of humor that gave the people around her many memories of laughter.
Pat and her family relocated to Winslow/Hammonton, NJ in 1976. Pat enjoyed the rural environment and was able to practice her love of gardening. Pat was a fantastic cook having won the Betty Crocker Scholarship in high school. She was known to make an excellent fresh fruit cobbler with the spoils from her garden and some of the most incredible brownies ever. Few things made her happier than her family gathered around her table.
Pat worked at Vineland Developmental Center in New Jersey as an emergency room nurse and supervisor. She touched countless lives with her caring nature, love, and compassion. When Pat and Thad retired, they relocated to Maryland's Eastern Shore. They enjoyed the lifestyle and made lifelong friends. Pat was at home. Pat attended St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners Church in Cambridge. Pat most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Just the mention of their names brought joy to her face and life.
Pat was blessed with an abundant life filled with love. Pat will be fondly remembered for her willingness to help anyone in joy or in pain. She shared herself and her many talents freely. Pat was often seen crocheting blankets to welcome new babies, and many others intended to wrap and warm yourself with her loving handiwork.
Patricia was predeceased in death by her husband, Thaddeus M. Borz, Sr. and her son Thaddeus M. Borz, Jr. of the Hudson Wharf area of Cambridge, MD. Patricia is survived by her children Theodore Borz of Cambridge, MD, Patricia Ruggiero (nee Borz) and Mark Ruggiero of Blackwood, NJ, Judith Adirzone (nee Borz) of Williamstown, NJ, and Adam Borz and Heather Borz (nee LaBar) of Williamstown, NJ, grandchildren, Meghan Smith (nee Borz) and James Smith, Joseph Adirzone, Taylor Borz, Brenna Borz, Eric Adirzone, Mason Borz, and great-grand daughters Juniper Smith and Lily Smith. Pat is predeceased by her brother Michael McDyre and survived by her siblings Ronald Mason, Gary Mason, and Shirley Prasalowicz (nee Mason). Pat had numerous friends, many chosen and loved as family. Pat leaves behind an abundant legacy of love. She will be missed but not forgotten.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held on November 20, 2021 at St Mary, Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church, Cambridge, Maryland beginning 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Stephen Lonek. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the following services which faithfully supported the family during her life.
St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners, R.C. Church
1515 Glasgow Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Online giving @ www.stmarycambridgemd.org
Delmarva Community Services
2450 Cambridge Beltway Route #16
P.O. Box 637
Cambridge, MD 21613
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, Maryland.
For online condolences, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
