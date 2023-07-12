Patricia A. Potter "Patsy" OXFORD — Patricia Ann Potter, "Patsy" died peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren on July 4, 2023. She was 83.
She was born on May 9, 1940 to Thomas Perry Dobson, Sr. and his wife Margaret Russell. Patsy grew up in Oxford - the Oxford that existed as a waterman's community before the Bay Bridge was built.
While attending Easton High School, Patsy met her husband Michael and they were married at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford on October 25, 1958.
Patsy was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Oxford Fire Department. She was honored by the State of Maryland for what turned out to be over a half-century of devoted service to the Ladies Auxiliary (58 years).
Patsy was a volunteer for Talbot Hospice Festival of Trees since 1999 where she enjoyed this family tradition with her children and grandchildren. She was also a supportive grandparent and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Patsy spent six months of the year for many years working for Michael's employer in Canada, on Netley Island which allowed the family to spend many memorable summers in Canada, doing plenty of fishing, and sightseeing to places like Niagara Falls and Bolt Castle. It was a great summer vacation for Patsy and the kids, who grew up "on the island."
Patsy loved fishing and crabbing along with dancing with her friends at the Easton VFW. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with her cats, Mittens and Nugget. She enjoyed cooking family meals and talking to her best friends on the telephone.
As her family says, "We just hope we have made her as proud as she has made us. We are so very proud to call you Mommy, Mom, Nana."
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Perry and Margaret Dobson, her late husband Michael Potter and her son, Michael Gregory Potter.
Patsy is survived by her three beloved daughters, Michele Potter -Williams of Trappe MD, Kimberley Potter - Corkran (Michael) of Laurel, DE and Dawn Potter- Cecil (Ricky) of Trappe, MD. Her two beloved grandchildren, Kassie Leigh Corkran of Laurel, DE and Patrick Ryan Cecil of Trappe. Her siblings, Bonnie Kemp (David) of St. Michael's MD, Sheila Garey, of Denton, MD, Tommy Dobson (Sheri) of Delaware and Timmy Dobson (Vonnie) of Easton, MD.
The celebration of Patsy's life will be held on July 20, 2023 at 11 am at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford. Graveside services will be private.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to, Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD. 21601 or Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD. 21601, or Oxford Fire Company, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, MD. 21654
