EASTON — Patricia Ann Collins of Easton, MD, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away in Cambridge, MD on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was 84 years old.
Born in Southern Maryland, Ms. Collins was the daughter of the late Charles Eugene Wenk, Sr. and Mary Eloise Wedding Wenk. She attended Caroline High School with the Class of 1957.
Ms. Collins had worked for many years in McCord’s in Easton. She had also volunteered many hours for the Memorial Hospital Bazaar. She had a keen interest in the welfare of animals and had several cats and a dog.
Ms. Collins is survived by two sisters, Julia Hamilton of North Carolina and Mary Mears (Carl) of Dover, DE; and a brother, Robert Wenk (Diane) of Goldsboro, MD. She is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Wenk, Jr. and a sister, Dorothy May “Dottie” Wenk.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, May 19th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends may call one hour prior. The interment will be in the Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, PO Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
