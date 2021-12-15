Patricia Ann Haring TRAPPE — Patricia "Pat" Haring passed away December 8, 2021, at her home on Wednesday in Trappe, Maryland.
Pat was born November 18, 1939, in Ridgely, MD, the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Yates, Sr. and Irene Jarrell Yates. She attended school in Centreville, MD, and graduated from Centreville High School. After graduating, Pat moved to Annapolis to work for the Maryland Department of Social Services as a Junior Stenographer and was subsequently promoted to Senior Stenographer.
On February 14, 1960, Pat married Donald W. "Stu" Haring of Cambridge, MD, where they resided. While living in Cambridge, she worked for Connelly Containers, Cambridge Wire Cloth, the Dorchester General Hospital, the University of Maryland Coop Extension Service, and the Dorchester County Office of the Maryland Department of Social Services - after which she received a Maryland State Employee Governor's Citation for her service - and from which she retired. After retiring from full-time work, Pat went to back to work part-time for Dr. Kenneth Judd & Associates. She enjoyed serving others in all her work roles.
Pat volunteered at the Dorchester Hospital Auxiliary and loved helping others. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and was part of their Prayer Chain. Pat was an excellent cook - always trying out new recipes - and loved cooking for her family, especially during the holidays. Entertaining friends for a game night was something she really enjoyed as well. Pat's other interests and hobbies included sewing, crafting, reading, dancing, traveling, and learning new technology on her iPad, iPhone, and computer. Her grandsons were proud of her for wanting to learn the newest technology.
Family was the most important part of Pat's life. It didn't get any better than spending time with family and friends, especially at the beach, which she enjoyed so very much. Pat's annual summer highlight was The Family Beach trip! She also loved traveling to the Carribbean Beaches and cruising there. In addition to Stu and their daughter, Gail, Pat was vocal and passionate about: her two grandsons, her three great-grandchildren, and her dog, Phoebe. She so enjoyed each-and-every dog she had during her lifetime and everyone on her street knew Phoebe. Pat even entered her in a few local dog contests and always loved coming home with a ribbon or two. Another highlight was cheering for the Ravens with her grandson.
Pat was very stylish with clothing and jewelry but that all paled in comparison to her hair. Everyone knew Pat loved her new hair styles and talking about hair. She truly "never met a stranger," whether she was in Trappe, Cambridge, another state, or traveling out of the country. She was quick to make friends and had the incredible gift of remembering people.
Unsurprisingly, Pat especially enjoyed meeting and welcoming her new neighbors to La Trappe Heights. She applied her green thumb by decorating the neighborhood entrance for various holidays. Pat also really loved music and was always playing a song at home or in the car.
After Stu died, she eventually met Dave Spencer, who grew to be her second love; you could find them dancing at the Elks or Legion or enjoying time with their friends. They were very compatible and really enjoyed one other's company. Dave was always there for Pat, from before she became ill 'till the end. He faithfully remained by her side until his recent death in July 2021. Parkinson's took her life way too soon and Pat will be missed by many. We already dearly miss her beautiful blue eyes, bright smile, and wonderful laugh.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Diana Gail Haring Lesser and husband, Jan "Yon" Lesser - of Virginia Beach; grandsons Eric Lesser - also of Virginia Beach, and Ryan Lesser - of Crozet, VA, and his wife, Brittany, their sons, Zachary and Grayson, and daughter, Anyela. Pat is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Haring Zemko, her niece, Lisa Hanley, and her grand-nieces Katie and Chelsie - of Apollo, FL, as well ascousins, Arlene Yates-Hyde-of Centreville, MD, and Carol Richards - of Palo Alto, CA.
Pat was preceded in death by her late husband of 50 years, Donald "Stu" Wheeler Haring, her brother Robert Taylor Yates, Jr., her brother-in-law, Michael "Mike" Lee Haring, and his late wife Carole McClain Haring.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 PM at Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Tonya McClain officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 4049 Oakland School Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.