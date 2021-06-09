SEAFORD DE — Patricia Ann Leberknight, age 82, of Federalsburg, MD, passed away to be with our Lord on June 6, 2021 at Lofland Park Center in Seaford, DE.
Born in Sharptown, MD, she was the daughter of the late George H. Vincent and Laura Louise Jones Vincent. Pat loved her late husband Russ, children, and grandchildren dearly. She worked at Solo Cup in Federalsburg, MD, and retired in early 2000.
Pat and Russ always loved to entertain. They had countless barbecues and Christmas parties where all of their friends and family enjoyed great times. She also enjoyed working in her yard, and traveling with her husband, her children, and her siblings.
She is survived by her daughters: Denise Murphy of Long Neck, Brenda Johnson (Ron) of Seaford, and Theresa Crowley of Seaford. She also had four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews who also survive her.
In addition to her parents, and loving husband, Russell E. Leberknight, she is preceded in death by her brothers Howard Vincent, Thomas Vincent, and her sister Charlotte Todd.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:30 at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30.
The family extends their gratitude to those at Lofland Park for their kind and compassionate care of Pat during her time there.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimers Association of Maryland, 909 Progress Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 or by visiting www.alz.org.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
