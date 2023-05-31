Patricia D. Hignutt DENTON — Patricia D. Hignutt of Denton, MD, passed away on Thursday, May 25th, in the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 76 years old.
Born in Baltimore, MD on February 5, 1947, Pat was the daughter of the late Charles Platt Carson and Elizabeth Louise Munk Carson. She was a 1965 graduate of Dundalk High School.
Pat had been an Administrative Manager for Allen Foods in Seaford, DE, retiring in 2015. In addition, she liked to travel, read, and crochet.
Pat is survived by her husband, William R. Hignutt of Denton; two daughters: Dawn M. Bowie (Walter) of Denton and Laura K. Hignutt (fiancé, Scott Kirmil) of Baltimore; a son, Kevin C. Hignutt (Elizabeth) of Camden, DE; five grandchildren: Jacob Bowie, Nicholas Bowie, Shannon Hignutt, Allison Hignutt, and Riley Hignutt; and a sister: Karin Wall (John) of Greensboro, MD; and her beloved shorkie, Katie. She is preceded in death by four sisters: Dorothy L. Carson, Catherine L. Shockley, Gertrude L. Green, and Shirley M. Peters.
A funeral service will be held at 12:45 on Friday, June 2nd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 12 until 12:45 before the service. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 2PM.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Pat, the family suggests sending them to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (http://stjude.org/donate) or to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.
