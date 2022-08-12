Patricia Keene Griffith SNOW HILL — Patricia Keene Griffith passed away on August 3, 2022, at Harrison House of Snow Hill, MD, at the age of 89.
Born at Easton Memorial Hospital, she was raised in St. Michaels, MD, by her parents Herbert Russell and Hilda Krill Harrison. She lived most of her life on the Eastern Shore. Pat worked for many years at Easton Memorial Hospital (Shore Health), first as a switchboard operator and later as schedule coordinator for the Operating Room. Her final position was as a greeter at the front desk. She was a long-time member of the Homemakers Club of Easton and in her later years volunteered at the Talbot Senior Center.
Patricia is survived by four sons: Leo L. Keene (Jean) of Richmond, KY; G. Michael Keene of Salisbury, MD; J. Russell Keene (Pat) of Salisbury, MD; and Andrew M. Keene of Tunis Mills, MD; as well as many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her second husband William Vernon Griffith on August 5, 2008, and her first husband Leo L. Keene, Sr. on December 24, 2010.
A Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m., at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam, P.A., 200 S. Harrison Street in Easton. A private burial will follow.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at John B. Parsons Home of Salisbury and Harrison House of Snow Hill, MD.
