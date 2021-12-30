Patricia L. "Pumpkin" Cumberland TODDVILLE — Patricia L. "Pumpkin" Cumberland, 49, of Toddville passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was born in Cambridge on September 18, 1972 and was a daughter of the late Irving L. Cumberland, Jr. and Juanita McDuffie Cumberland.
Patricia graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1991. She was a senior tax advisor for H&R Block for over 20 years. Patricia was the spoiler of all children especially to her nieces and nephews Josh, Brooke, Aiden, Avery, Kori, Irving, Nora, and Chloe. She had a passion in selling 31 Bags, where she was ranked in the top 10 for her area.
She is survived by her companion Joseph Phillips of Toddville, a sister Chasity Blades and husband Gary of Woolford, a brother Irving Cumberland III and wife Brandy of Wingate, seven nieces and nephews Joshua Blades, Brooke Blades, Kori Cumberland, Irving Cumberland IV, Nora Cumberland and Chloe Ann Cumberland, three aunts May Sones, Viola Yourman, and Rose Metler and a uncle Jerry Cumberland, Sr. She is also survived by her dog Jack. Besides her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by three uncles William Boyd McDuffie, Tony McDuffie and Robert Cumberland, an aunt Katherine Cotto and her maternal grandmother Phyllis Eisle and paternal grandparents Irving Cumberland, Sr. and Juanita Schlagel Cumberland.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Phillips, Gary Blades, Joshua Blades, Irving Cumberland III, Irving Cumberland IV, Daniel Johnson, and Aiden Johnson.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:30am to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
