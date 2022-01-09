Patricia Langford EASTON — On December 24, 2021, Patricia M. Langford died in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. She was 88 years old.
Pat was born on May 18, 1933, in Baltimore Maryland, to the late Joseph and Mary Murphy. She graduated from Easton High School in 1951 and worked for Maryland National Bank (now Bank of America) for over 40 years.
Outside of work, Pat was a founding member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and was active in the music program, both the adult choir and handbell choir, for over 50 years. She was an avid knitter, even placing at the Maryland State Fair for her grandson's christening gown. Pat loved playing bridge and enjoyed frequent lunches with friends.
Pat was married to James E. Langford for 51 years. She is survived by her three children Scott Langford, Mandy Parks and Kris Turner (Jim); grandchildren Amy Brown (Justin), Matt Langford, Adam Parks (Kate), Seth Parks, Peter Turner, Emily Turner, Kate Turner, a great-grandson, Andrew Brown; a brother, Joe Murphy and sister, Susan Murphy.
She is preceded in death by her husband in 2009 and son-in-law, Jeff Parks in 2021.
A funeral liturgy will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of gifts, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
