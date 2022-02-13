Patricia Louise DuBois McIsaac, known to her family and friends as “Patou”, departed this life on January 20, 2022, in Easton, MD, after a long illness. Born on January 26, 1933, Patou was the youngest of three children. She attended the National Cathedral School, Class of 1950, where she formed life-long friendships with her classmates and developed a passion for the arts. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Skidmore College in 1954, she returned to Washington, DC where she met her husband. In 1957, Patou married John Malcolm McIsaac, Jr., LCDR USN (Ret.) and within a few years they had three children who she loved unconditionally.
Patou and John raised their family in Connecticut. They moved to Sweden for several years when John’s work presented an opportunity, then moved to Maine and South Carolina after retirement. They both enjoyed travel and visited almost every continent. Patou made and maintained friendships wherever she went. She also loved art and music, enjoyed the natural world and outdoor activities, parties and family gatherings, and any type of food. Her memory lives on through her artwork – illustrated journals of her travels, treasured handmade Christmas cards and note cards, sketchbooks, paintings, quilts, and needlepoint pillows.
Patou is dearly missed by her children and their spouses, daughter, Catherine “Lee” Thomas (Bruce) of St Michaels, MD, her sons, John M. “Chip” McIsaac, III (Janice) of Bloomfield, CT, and Scott T. McIsaac (Margaret), of Providence, RI, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as many other family, friends, and caregivers. She is preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2018.
Patou will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Celebrations of Life to honor her will be held in the future when arrangements can be made. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to your local Hospice or animal shelter or to the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia McIsaac as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.