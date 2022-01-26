Patricia M. Travers WOOLFORD — Patricia M. Travers, 83, of Woolford passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Arcadia of Denton. She was born in Stevensville on April 25, 1938 and was the youngest of 15 children to late John W. and Catherine Grimes Fox.
She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1956. On March 2, 1963, she married Frederick "Petey" Travers. Mrs. Travers had worked at Airpax, Cecille's Beauty Salon and later opening her own salon. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, basket weaving and traveling. Since her retirement, she and her husband would split their time here and in Florida. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, and past member of the Cambridge Yacht and Cambridge Elks.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Petey Travers of Woolford, three children Rick Hughes of Sarasota, FL, Nancy Shockley (Johnny) of Woolford, and Rodney Travers (Donna) of Woolford, six grandchildren Lauren Weqlarz (Brian) of Hurlock, Jordan Shockley (Megan) of Cambridge, Chelsea Ervin (Wes) of Hurlock, Parris Abt (Stephen) of Vienna, Gabby Hastings (Kyle) of East New Market and Nellie Daigle (Justin) of Hurlock, nine great grandchildren Aiden, Emersyn and Maverick Abt, Wyatt and baby Shockley, Kash Hastings, Beck and Isla Weqlarz and Adley Daigle, two sisters Mary Jane Meekins and Ernestine Bloodsworth and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Travers is preceded in death by three brothers Clarence Fox, Samuel Fox and Johnny Fox, five sisters Grace MaGee, Elizabeth Collins, Henrietta Dayton, Jean Ross, and Loretta Perry.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Travers, Johnny Shockley, Jordan Shockley, Clint Collins, Brett Travers and Stephen Abt. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Hook, Walt Messick, Ray Beck, Wayne Sandberg, Jimmy Johnson, Shane Satterfield and Rob Collison.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1 pm at Open Bible Church with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
