Patricia "Pat" G. Beckwith CAMBRIDGE — Patricia "Pat" Gore Beckwith, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Salem on February 19, 1942 and was a daughter of the late R. Waddell Gore and Louise Layton Gore Norris.
Pat attended schools in Cambridge and graduated in 1960 from Cambridge High School. After graduation, she was employed with Lednum's Jeweler's and in 1966, she was employed by Eastern Service Corp where she dedicated 52 years of her life before retiring in 2018.
She married Wm. "Bill" Beckwith, Sr. on February 4, 1961, who passed away on October 31, 2005.
Pat enjoyed working in her flower gardens and spending time with her family, especially her great grandson Colton Lee.
She is survived by a daughter Dianna Short and husband Billy of Salem, two brothers Wm. Harvey Gore of Dover, DE and Ronald H. Gore of New Market, VA, two sister in laws Lee Gore of Camden-Wyoming, DE and Dorothy Nave (Jupe) of Trappe, two grandchildren Jessica Collins (Richie) of Parksley, VA and Wes Short (Irene) of Cambridge, one great grandson Colton Lee Collins of Parksley, VA and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Pat is preceded in death by a son Wm. "Billy" Beckwith, Jr., a brother Robert "Bob" W. Gore, Jr., three sister in laws Hannah Bennett, Phyllis Gore and Ellie Gore, a brother in law Charles W. Beckwith.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1 pm at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. George W. Wheatley, Jr. officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, c/o Kathleen Rineholt, 2118 Horns Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
