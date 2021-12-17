Patricia "Pat" R. Abbott CAMBRIDGE — Patricia "Pat" R. Abbott, 82, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her son's home in Delmar. She was born in Cambridge on November 29, 1939 and was a daughter of the late Raymond McWilliams and Della Mae Lewis McWilliams Thompson.
Pat graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1957. She worked at Dorchester County Public Schools with 35 years of service. Pat enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching golf and playing bingo. She was a member of AARP.
She is survived by a son Steven Abbott of Delmar, two grandchildren Kristen R. Abbott of Atlanta, GA and Nicholas R. Abbott of Ocean City. Besides her parents, Ms. Abbott is preceded in death by her former husband William "Jack" Abbott, Jr.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Delaware Hospice.
