Patricia "Patsy" Ann Meredith CAMBRIDGE — Patricia Ann "Patsy" Meredith, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Cambridge on May 28, 1937 to the late Leon Bankard and Lillian Vick Bankard.
Patsy attended schools in Cambridge. On November 15, 1957, she married Calvert Preston Meredith, who passed away on February 22, 1998. Together, they owned and operated Meredith's Grocery at Toddville for 25 years. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, as well as the Women's Groups of the church.
Patsy is survived by her sister Frances B. Nute of Cambridge; her brother Leon H. Bankard of Baltimore; Nieces Nacole Russ and Sheri Claybrook; and nephews Duanne Elliott and Vincent Morris; as well as a special caregiver whom she considered as a daughter Linda Dawson. Besides her parents and her husband, Patsy is preceded in death by her son Calvert P. Meredith, Jr.; her daughter Julia Clough; her sister Sandra Davidson; her brother Bernard Bankard; and her niece Donna Marshall.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. Randall Blackmon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park.
