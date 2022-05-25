Patricia S. Manship RIDGELY — Patricia S. Manship of Ridgely, MD, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was 69 years old.
Born in Deep Water, NJ, Mrs. Manship was the daughter of the late James Meredith Shahan and Ethel May Hawn Shahan. Her husband, Wilson Lee Manship, died July 12, 2015.
Mrs. Manship moved to the Eastern Shore in 1968. Through the years, she had been a caretaker for the elderly. In the 1980's, she was a Crossing Guard for the Town of Ridgely, enjoying the students and their parents. She always was there to help people in her community.
Mrs. Manship is survived by a daughter, Tori Manship of Ridgely; a son, Kenneth "Kenny" Manship of Ridgely; a beloved grandson, Mason Manship of Ridgely; four sisters: Tish Palmatary (Franky) of Centreville, MD, Ethel Mae Shahan of Ridgely, Elizabeth "Libby" Nichols (Rick) of Denton, and Janet Lloyd (Lee) of Sewell, NJ; and one brother, James Shahan, Jr. of Hurlock, MD. She was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Shahan.
There will be an 11 am graveside memorial service in the Ridgely Cemetery on Wednesday, June 1st.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Co., 101 Sunset Blvd, Ridgely, MD 21660. The family also would like extend a thank-you to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville for their wonderful assistance during this time.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.