Patricia Shahan HEBRON — Patricia Faith Shahan 55 of Hebron, MD passed away suddenly on July 4, 2022 at her home.
Patricia was born in Dover, DE on October 18, 1966 to the late Gamaliel Shahan and Ruth Larrimore. She was a nursing assistant at the Benedictine School in Ridgely, MD. In her spare time she enjoyed running a produce stand, she loved being around family and friends, most of all she loved spending time with all her grandchildren. Survivors include two children Brittany Middleton(Tim) of Easton, Justin Middleton(Nicole) of Hebron, two step children Shandi Schultz and Rehannon Hicks. A brother David Shahan, three sisters Melody Pagan, Amber Vaughn, Phyllis Larrimore. Her grandchildren Austin and Peyton Quathamer of Easton, Gracelyn and Mason Anthony of Cambridge, and Kaelyn Hicks, Kennedy Smith and Niylah Nixon and a host of nieces and nephews. Proceeded her in death was her significant other Dayne Schultz of Hebron, Stepmother Faye Shahan, Stepfather Phillip Larrimore, and her Uncle Sonny. A Celebration of Life is being held on August 6th, 2022 at 11 am at the Quality Inn Easton, MD.
