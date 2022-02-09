Patricia Shriver Morris EASTON — Patricia Shriver Morris, 86, of Easton, MD, passed away on January 29, 2022.
Patricia was born on January 23, 1936, to Carroll F. Shriver and Mildred Chassman in Baltimore, MD.
Patricia spent her career in the Dental Administration field until her retirement in 1995. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, knitting, and quilting.
In 1996 she married Robert Gunning and they had three children: Robert, Jr., Leeann, and David. In 1972 her and Robert Gunning received a divorce and she later married Robert Morris, adding to her family two stepdaughters: Pamela and Brenda. Patricia and Robert Morris were married for over 40 years before his passing. In what some would call fate. Patricia and her first husband reunited after he too had lost his spouse and went on to spend these last years together.
Patricia is survived by her husband: Robert Gunning; her sister: Janet Trotta; her brother: Douglas Shriver; children: Robert Gunning, JR.; Leeann Epstein; and David Gunning; her stepdaughters: Pamela Morris; Brenda Powell; nine grandchildren: Nicholas; Ashley; Shelby; Alexandra; Robert III; Thomas; Danielle; David Jr, Sara; and 8 great-grandchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by her second husband; Robert Morris; and her sister: Carol Robinson.
A service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 4:00 pm with visitation an hour prior.
For online condolences and updated service information, please go to fhnfuneralhom.com
