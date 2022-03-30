Patricia Steiner QUEENSTOWN — Patricia "Patty" Ann Steiner of Queenstown, MD passed away on March 24, 2022, at her home. She was 71.
Born on December 30, 1950, in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Albert Kaufman, Sr. And Mary Victoria Jewell Kaufman. Patty was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School and attended Chesapeake and Anne Arundel Community Colleges. Her career started at Maryland's Eastern State Hospital, Maryland State Unemployment and then over 30 years with the Maryland Judiciary's District Court and Judicial Information Systems as a programmer analyst.
She won many ribbons in competitions for dressage and took pleasure in the riding horses with family friends and family. She also found pleasure with crafting and learning to paint one stroke. After retirement Patty traveled throughout the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico and spent the weekends RVing in Chincoteague Virginia. The last few years she wintered South Florida and spent time reading to Pre K children in Florida City Elementary school and loving the winter temperatures.
Patty is survived by her husband James Steiner of Queenstown, MD; sons Milton Shane Brunner (Debbi); James Chadwick Brunner (Margie); siblings John A. Kaufman, Jr.; Marion Kaufman; Brian D. Kaufman; Gary L. Kaufman; Tammy V. Larrimore and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Steven Kaufman.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 7-9 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. A mass will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11 am at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton, MD. Burial will follow in Stevensville Cemetery.
