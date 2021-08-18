Patricia White SALISBURY — Patricia Donell White, 66, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Willie "Pete" Ray Brooks, Sr. and Betty Anne Wharton Brooks.
Patricia and her late husband owned and operated White's Target Market in Hebron until 1990 when it was sold to Shore Stop where she continued to manage until 2005, and finally retired from Dollar Tree in 2014. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, QVC, shopping, going to the casino in Harrington, but especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter Margie McDonald (Tom) of Seaford; a son, Sam Brooks (Patty) of Linkwood; a grandson, Tommy McDonald (Kayla) of Seaford; a granddaughter, Jamie Harding of Cambridge; two great grandchildren, James and Jacquelyn; four sisters, Faye Evans of VA, Kathy Simonson (Jim) of Ft. Meyers, FL, Judy Marshall (Barry) of E. New Market, and Carol Short (Grady) of Cambridge; and two brothers, Ray Brooks (Carrie) of Hurlock and Donald Brooks (Ruby) of Vienna.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Martin White, Sr in 2005.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Cokesbury Cemetery in Georgetown, DE with Rev. David J. Wooten, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Kidney Foundation, 1107 Kenilworth Drive, Suite 202, Baltimore, MD 21204.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the care and compassion shown to Patricia by Bright Star care givers.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
