Patrick Alexander Marrah CHARLESTON, SC — Patrick Alexander Marrah, 31, was called home by God on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2022 after being hit from behind on his motorcycle. His girlfriend, Taylor Leigh Flowers, was riding on the back of the motorcycle and was also tragically killed.
Patrick, the beloved son of John and Robin Marrah, grew up in Delray Beach, FL graduated high school in St. Michaels, MD, and has lived between St. Michaels and Charleston, SC since graduation.
Patrick was passionate about good music, working in the hospitality industry, and working with friends as a carpenter. He loved his dog, Clark Kent, and if funds were tight, Clark always had a meal even if Patrick didn't. Patrick was funny and extremely intelligent. He was sensitive, caring, and had movie star looks. Simply put, he lit every room he walked into and inspired many people in his travels.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Marty Waller and John and Priscilla Marrah, Aunt Krissy, and his cousin Kate. They were all surely at the pearly gates to welcome him home with open arms.
Patrick left many loving members of his family, including his parents, his sister Kristen and brother-in-law, Bobby, his brothers John and Michael, his niece Addison and his nephews Hudson, Henry, and JJ (John IV). He is also survived by his many friends in all of the places he has lived, with a very special presence in Charleston.
While life was not always easy for Patrick, he had found a happy combination of his home, friends, and job in Charleston. He recently shared that he was happy and living the life he loved. We find peace knowing that he was happy in his last days and are grateful for all that contributed.
A paddle-out is being held at 2nd Block East on Folly's Beach, SC at 11 AM on Sunday, August 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chico Feo at 1 PM following the paddle out. A Memorial will be held in St. Michaels, MD, details will be announced at a later date.
