Patty C CAMBRIDGE — Brohawn With much sadness we announce her passing on December 17th at The Dixon House in Easton, Md. She had been a resident there since July 2019. She was born on January 30, 1931 in Baltimore, Md. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Kathryn Cross, and moved to Cambridge as a young child. She graduated from Cambridge High School, married James W. Brohawn and had two children. She worked at Western Publishing for many years and then became a caregiver for an elderly Cambridge resident. She was later the Program Director at the YMCA in Cambridge until she retired. She was an avid bridge player for most of her life and played in many groups. Her favorite place to spend time was at the beach in Fenwick Island, Delaware. She loved to cook, loved decorating her home, and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Kathryn B. Clagett and her husband Hal, her son James W. Brohawn Jr and his wife Lori, grandsons Wesley Clagett and Jonathan Brohawn, and granddaughters Grace Clagett and Emily Brohawn.
A memorial service will be scheduled in early 2022. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to The Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins Street, Easton, Md 21601
