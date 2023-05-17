Paul Bernard Ayers EASTON — Paul Bernard Ayers passed away at the Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD, on May 11, 2023. He was 88 years old.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
Paul Bernard Ayers EASTON — Paul Bernard Ayers passed away at the Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD, on May 11, 2023. He was 88 years old.
Paul was born to Charles C. Ayers, Sr., and Mary Cicatelli Ayers in Wilmington, DE, on March 15, 1935. He moved to Maryland's Eastern Shore in the mid 1940's. He earned his pilot's license and also served his country in the U.S. National Guard.
An entrepreneur, Paul owned and ran a variety of local businesses, including the Ayers Diner, Carmen's Restaurant, Colonial Laundry & Dry Cleaning, and the Ayers Package Goods Store, all in Easton. After retirement, he delivered parts for the local Napa Auto Parts store.
Paul was long time member of both the Lions Club and the Elks Lodge, and in addition to coaching Little League football, he was instrumental in fundraising to get lights installed on the football field at Easton High School. He loved to cut grass, work in his garden, and he could always be seen feeding the deer in the field behind his home. He had a bigger-than-life personality and will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and former customers. He always said that it was a good day when he didn't see his name in this section of the Star Democrat.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara; his three daughters, Tina Ayers Edmondson of Easton, Lee Ayers (Glenn Reid) of Kent Narrows, and Jennie Ayers Dickerson (Mark) of Easton; grandchildren, Brittany Ayers Dizmang (Jimmy), Michael Paul Edmondson, Greg Martin Schwartz (Rachel), Connor Ayers Gillespie, Bailey Ayers Dickerson, and William Paul Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Colton James Dizmang, Isla Ayers Dizmang, Hallie Elizabeth Schwartz, and Brooks William Malone; his sister, Margaret Ayers Malone (Robert) of Salisbury; and his sister-in-law, Norma Ayers of Salisbury. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Ayers, Jr.
A memorial celebration of Paul's life will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton on May 24 from 5-7 p.m.
Donations in Paul's memory may be made to Talbot Hospice and/or Talbot Humane in addition to any charity of your choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.