Paul CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND. VA — Bojko Paul Bojko (86) died August 29, 2023 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Paul was born July 31, 1937 in Kremenchuk, Ukraine to the late Gregor Bojko and the late Charytyna Zelynska Bojko.
APG Chesapeake
Paul CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND. VA — Bojko Paul Bojko (86) died August 29, 2023 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Paul was born July 31, 1937 in Kremenchuk, Ukraine to the late Gregor Bojko and the late Charytyna Zelynska Bojko.
In a 2016 letter, Paul recounts his early years. "When I was about six years old German soldiers came to our family farm, loaded [us] into a truck. We were taken to Auschwitz. When my parents were healthy enough, we were moved by boxcars to a labor camp in Nuremberg. I remember always being hungry, cold and so afraid. When the war ended my father was dead. My mother became hospitalized. My brother and I were placed in a children's home in Bad Aibling Germany where we had good care. In 1951 my brother and I were sent to the United States."
Living with foster families in Baltimore County Maryland, Paul met Diana Dement. They married in 1959 and created a joyful life and family together, with three sons and many pets. They settled in Parkton MD until moving to Easton MD in 1976 and Trappe MD in 1985.
After serving in the military, Paul worked at Black & Decker for 40 years. Caring and resourceful, Paul could build and fix things, and never hesitated to lend a hand to a neighbor. Though a quiet person, he could often be heard in lively "conversations" with pets and wildlife.
Paul took his family on memorable road trips, including to Chincoteague Island VA, where Paul and Diana moved in 2018. They relished their time together feeding birds, exploring nature trails and watching polka dance on TV with a bowl of ice cream. Diana passed away in 2020.
Paul's 2016 letter continued, "My life here has been good. I am thankful for the freedom this country has given me. If some had lived the life I did as a child of war they might look at things differently." In a letter replying to Paul, President Obama said, "Stories like yours ... underscore that we must continue to build a world where all people can live together in peace." Paul shared his story in a 2017 documentary video for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Paul is survived by his sons Greg Bojko of Chincoteague Island VA, Richard Bojko of Tacoma WA, and Scott Bojko of Memphis TN; and brother Victor Bojko of Mt. Gretna PA.
The family suggests any remembrances be made to Razom ("together" in Ukrainian) at www.razomforukraine.org or Razom, Inc, PO Box 24150, New York, NY 10087-4150
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.