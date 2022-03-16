Paul C BROOKVIEW — Knode Paul C. Knode "Tubby" 84 yrs. old, of Brookview passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was born in Hagerstown, MD on March 26, 1937.
Tubby moved from Hagerstown, MD to the Eastern Shore of MD at the age of 18 years old. On March 14, 1958 he married JoAnn Armstrong. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2015.
Tubby is survived by his daughters and a son, Cheryl Wanex (Mark), Donna Lauck (Michael), David Knode (Lorra), and Christine Walton (Kenny).
Tubby (aka " Pop " ) is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason, Katie, Alyssa, Krystle, Jessica, Ashton, Nash, Dylan, Tanner, Kevin and Jeremy and great grandchildren, Kenny, Lizzie, Ciera, Nate, Aubrie, Kobe, Piper, Nayeli, Gunner, Lexi, Will, Naomi and Jeremy Jr.
He is survived by one brother, Terry ( Maggie ) of Green Castle, PA and sister Clara ( Boo ) of Cincinnati, Ohio and sister Sherry ( Raymond ) of Hagerstown, MD.
Tubby was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Pearl Knode, his son, Paul Eric Knode and his grandson, Kenny H. Walton III, three brothers, James, Donald & Robert Knode.
Tubby was a member of the UA Local 486, Plummers & Steamfitters for 56 years. Tubby worked wherever he needed to, so his wife could be a stay-at home Mother. His work took him many places and would always speak of the jobs he had worked. He began his retirement on 03/01/2002. After which, he spent his time at home, fiddling in his trailer, tending to a garden, and sitting on porch watching the cars go by, or just being Tubby. He so enjoyed being with his family, looked forward to holiday dinners at his son’s house.
Tubby’s body was donated to the MD State Anatomy Board, per his last wishes.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial celebration that will be held on Saturday, March 26th ( his 85th birthday ) from 1 pm - 4 pm at the Eldorado / Brookview Volunteer Fire Department in Eldorado, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eldorado / Brookview Volunteer Fire Department at 5752 Rhodesdale Eldorado Road, Rhodesdale, MD 21659, or UA Local 486 Bernard J Vondersmith Memorial Scholarship Fund at 8100 Sandpiper Circle, Suite # 200, Baltimore, MD 21236.
