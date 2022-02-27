Paul Edward Gross "Ed" PRESTON — Paul Edward Gross (Ed) passed away December 10, 2021. Ed was born July 28, 1949 to the late Lucille and Edward F. Gross. He is survived by his loving wife Valerie Ann Gross, his children Alyssa Gross and Brianna Gross, Jason Edward Gross ( Daniel Gross, Nickol Mearnic Christopher Fauver, David Fauver. Siblings: Cathy Moore (Lynn) ; Janice Gross, Peggy Boyle. Eight great grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mary Beth Fauver. Ed was born in Washington, DC and raised in Easton. Ed graduated from Chesapeake College. After the Air Force he obtained his nursing degree. He retired after 33 years from USCMHC. He loved of the Redskins. Ed was a member of the American Legion Talbot Post 70. Ed will be forever loved and remembered. The celebrations of life will be 11 A.M. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston, MD 21655. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Gross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
